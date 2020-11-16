Australia bourse halts trading on 'market data issues'

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia's bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX on Monday paused trading in its equity market citing "data issues".

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," ASX said bit.ly/35yCzXH on Twitter without giving more details, but said it was working to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

ASX did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for further comments.