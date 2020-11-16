Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia's stock exchange to not reopen on Monday after data issue

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia's stock exchange halted trade 20 minutes after opening on Monday due to issues with market data and trading will resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), the bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said.

The ASX said the underlying cause of the issue, which impacted “partition 3 securities”, has been identified. It said further information would be available shortly.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Simon Cameron-Moore

