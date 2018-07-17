At Home to make supply chain changes to offset potential tariff impact

(Reuters) - Home furnishings chain At Home Group Inc (HOME.N) said on Tuesday it would make adjustments to its supply chain to mitigate the impact of the proposed tariffs on goods imported from China.

The Company said a portion of its home furnishings and decor products would be hurt by the proposed tariffs, but said it does not expect the duties to hurt its fiscal 2019 and 2020 financial results.

At Home is the latest company to respond to the threat of an escalating trade war between the United States and China. Peer RH (RH.N) said it expects to significantly reduce the amount of goods sourced from China by its fiscal 2019.

Earlier this month, the United States threatened to slap tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, including furniture and lighting products.

At Home said it could increase prices on some of its products and would provide additional details on the company’s earnings call in August.

In fiscal year 2018, about 40 percent of the company’s merchandise was purchased from domestic vendors and the rest from countries such as China, Belgium, India and Vietnam, according to a regulatory filing.