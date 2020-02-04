Austria's AT&S profit plunges but co upbeat about medium term

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Austrian maker of printed circuit boards (PCBs) AT&S is seen at its headquarters in Leoben, Austria, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker AT&S (ATSV.VI) on Tuesday reported a 29% drop in nine-month core profit, blaming investments in research and development and a tough market environment, but added that it was upbeat about its prospects in the medium term.

The Austrian group cut its revenue and margin forecast for the business year that ends in March on Monday, saying production in China was affected by the spread of the coronavirus. That sent its shares down 10.7% in early Frankfurt trade on Tuesday.

However, AT&S confirmed its medium-term guidance on Tuesday and said it still expects revenue to hit 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) on a compound annual growth rate of roughly 15% in the next five years.

AT&S produces circuit boards for smartphones and tablets and so-called inter circuit (IC) substrates — platforms to which electronic components are applied. These IC substrates are designed for use in high-end industrial applications, medical devices and navigation systems.

The group, which generates most of its revenue in China, said it sees strong growth potential in new applications for smartphones and wearables and in increasing demand for high-performance microprocessors.

AT&S operates two plants in the city of Chongqing, around 900 kilometers from the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, and one plant in Shanghai.

It has started to expand its production facilities in Austria and in Chongqing at a cost of 1 billion euros over the coming five years. The sum will be financed primarily from existing financial resources, AT&S said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the nine months through December came in at 156.4 million euros on revenues of 753.2 million euros, AT&S said.