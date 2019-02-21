AT&T pulls ads from YouTube as concerns about content resurface

FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Thursday it has removed its advertising from Alphabet Inc’s YouTube once again, following growing concerns the platform had displayed ads next to video content that showed the exploitation of children.

“Until Google can protect our brand from offensive content of any kind, we are removing all advertising from YouTube,” an AT&T spokesman said in a statement.

The move comes just one month after the U.S. wireless carrier announced it would resume buying advertising on YouTube, after a nearly two-year boycott of the platform. The previous boycott was also due to concerns that its ads could run on videos featuring hate speech or other disturbing material.

A few large companies said this week they had paused advertising on YouTube after Wired magazine reported that their commercials had run alongside offensive videos and comments.

YouTube said it had removed some of the content, which violated its policies against child endangerment, nudity and other behavior it considers inappropriate.

A YouTube spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.