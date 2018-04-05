FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:33 AM / in 21 hours

AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vrio Corp, AT&T Inc’s (T.N) DirecTV business in Latin America, said on Thursday it expects its initial public offering of 29.7 million class A shares to raise up to $653 million.

Vrio said it expects the offering to be priced between $19 and $22 apiece. bit.ly/2Jk2q8E

    AT&T’s initial plan was to sell the unit to pay down debt, which will increase to about $180 billion once its acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) closes.

    AT&T filed confidentially for an IPO for the business in February. The unit includes satellite and cable television services in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, among others, prompting analysts to say that the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier probably was not able to find a buyer.

    Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

