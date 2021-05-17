Timeline: AT&T's biggest deals over the last decade

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc spent billions of dollars over the last few years buying media assets, including Time Warner and DirecTV as it looked for growth beyond an increasingly competitive cellular market.

FILE PHOTO: President and CEO of Discovery David Zaslav speaks during the Discovery portion of the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

With a spin off of its media assets to Discovery Inc on Monday and the sale of it stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital earlier this year, AT&T is now working on streamlining its business, paying down its debt and focusing on expanding its 5G network.

Discovery acquired Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $11.9 billion in 2017 and the Oprah Winfrey Network last year for about $36 million.

Here is a timeline of AT&T’s largest deals over the last ten years:

2012 - Acquired the equity of NextWave Wireless Inc for up to $50 million and took on $550 million of the company's debt (reut.rs/3owxBmc)

2013 - Bought prepaid wireless provider Leap Wireless International Inc in a deal valued at about $4 billion. The deal included a large debt component (reut.rs/3bxueGq)

2014 - Bought satellite TV provider DirecTV for $48.5 billion (reut.rs/3ftepkY)

2016 - Agreed to buy media firm Time Warner Inc for $85 billion, in the boldest move by a telecoms company to buy content to stream over its network (reut.rs/2S4UdOc)

2020 - Agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Fumination Global Group LLC in $1.18 billion deal. The deal gave Sony access to Crunchyroll's 3 million paying subscribers (reut.rs/3tXLk6q)

2021 - Agreed to sell one-third of its stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital in a deal valuing the business at about $16 billion, well below what it paid for the asset less than six years earlier (reut.rs/3yf10pk)