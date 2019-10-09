Business News
October 9, 2019 / 1:11 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

AT&T to sell certain assets in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands for $1.95 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Telecommunications carrier AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Wednesday it will sell its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA.O) for $1.95 billion in cash.

Reuters had earlier reported that the company was exploring a sale for its Puerto Rican assets for $3 billion to cut the debt pile it took on to purchase Time Warner Inc for $85 billion last year.

AT&T’s business in Puerto Rico comprises internet, TV, landlines and business services.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below