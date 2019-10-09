AT&T to sell certain assets in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands for $1.95 billion

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Telecommunications carrier AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Wednesday it will sell its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA.O) for $1.95 billion in cash.

Reuters had earlier reported that the company was exploring a sale for its Puerto Rican assets for $3 billion to cut the debt pile it took on to purchase Time Warner Inc for $85 billion last year.

AT&T’s business in Puerto Rico comprises internet, TV, landlines and business services.