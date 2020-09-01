AT&T looks to sell digital ad unit: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) is exploring a sale of its digital advertising unit Xandr, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T declined to comment on the report on.wsj.com/31NMV48. Shares of the company fell more than 1% in morning trading.

Sale discussions are at an early stage and may not ultimately result in a sale, the report added.

AT&T launched Xandr in 2018 to offer partners a better way to target ads to consumers using data collected from phone, internet and TV services.

Ad agency executives who spoke with Reuters earlier this year have viewed Xandr’s progress as slow, citing few new product offerings for advertisers since its launch.