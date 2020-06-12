AT&T seeks sale for Warner Bros. gaming unit, could fetch about $4 billion: CNBC

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) is discussing a sale of its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division in a deal that could fetch about $4 billion, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Videogame publishers Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O), Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) and Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) have expressed interest in buying the gaming division that owns the popular videogame "Mortal Kombat", the report said here

AT&T said it does not comment on rumor and speculation.