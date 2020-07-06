Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit: The Information

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has expressed interest in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit, The Information reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/31OVV9x)

Warner Bros parent AT&T Inc (T.N) was discussing a sale of its Interactive Entertainment gaming division that owns popular videogame “Mortal Kombat” for a deal that could be worth about $4 billion, CNBC reported last month.

Microsoft and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment on The Information report.