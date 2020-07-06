Technology News
July 6, 2020 / 7:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Microsoft interested in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit: The Information

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has expressed interest in buying Warner Bros' gaming unit, The Information reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/31OVV9x)

Warner Bros parent AT&T Inc (T.N) was discussing a sale of its Interactive Entertainment gaming division that owns popular videogame “Mortal Kombat” for a deal that could be worth about $4 billion, CNBC reported last month.

Microsoft and AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment on The Information report.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below