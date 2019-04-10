Business News
April 10, 2019 / 5:05 AM / in 17 minutes

AT&T explores sale of HBO Europe to reduce debt: FT

1 Min Read

An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T has internally discussed about selling its HBO Europe business as the telecom group aims to reduce a debt pile of $170 billion, the Financial times reported, citing current and former senior executives.

Comcast-owned Sky would be an “obvious buyer” given its relationship with HBO, the paper said, citing people at AT&T and HBO. Sky distributes HBO content in the UK, Germany and Italy.

HBO became part of AT&T after the telecom group closed its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc last year.

HBO Europe is one of several assets AT&T has considered selling but has not held formal talks with any potential buyers, the paper added.

In November, AT&T said it had committed to cutting its heavy debt load in 2019 through a variety of measures, including a review of all of its non-core assets such as its stake in streaming video company Hulu for possible sale.

AT&T and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Reporting by Philip George and Ishita Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below