AT&T explores sale of HBO Europe to reduce debt: FT

An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T has internally discussed about selling its HBO Europe business as the telecom group aims to reduce a debt pile of $170 billion, the Financial times reported, citing current and former senior executives.

Comcast-owned Sky would be an “obvious buyer” given its relationship with HBO, the paper said, citing people at AT&T and HBO. Sky distributes HBO content in the UK, Germany and Italy.

HBO became part of AT&T after the telecom group closed its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc last year.

HBO Europe is one of several assets AT&T has considered selling but has not held formal talks with any potential buyers, the paper added.

In November, AT&T said it had committed to cutting its heavy debt load in 2019 through a variety of measures, including a review of all of its non-core assets such as its stake in streaming video company Hulu for possible sale.

AT&T and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.