HBO Max gets U.S. streaming rights for 'The Big Bang Theory'

FILE PHOTO - Actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco participate in the cement handprints ceremony for the cast of the television comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia, has got the U.S. streaming rights to all 12 seasons of comedy hit “The Big Bang Theory.”

All 279 episodes will be available on HBO Max when it launches in spring of 2020, WarnerMedia said in a statement.

The show about four brilliant but socially inept scientists that made geeks and comic book nerds pop culture cool, began in 2007 and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, four of them for Jim Parsons as quirky theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper.