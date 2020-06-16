AT&T plans to cut thousands of jobs, close stores: Union

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) has informed the Communications Workers of America of its plans to cut more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the country over the next few weeks, the wireless carrier’s main labor union said on Tuesday.

The U.S. telecom and media giant also plans to permanently close over 250 stores, that would impact about 1,300 retail jobs, the union said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company in April pulled reut.rs/3d8coYf its financial forecast for the year due to the COVID-19 crisis and warned the current quarter would demonstrate the full impact of the nationwide stay-at-home mandates imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.