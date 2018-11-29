AT&T forecasts 2019 free cash flow above estimates

An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) forecast 2019 free cash flow above analysts’ expectations, as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier benefits from the acquisition of media company Time Warner.

The company said it expects 2019 free-cash flow of about $26 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $24.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

AT&T said the growth in free cash flow will help achieve its end-of-year net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times range.

The company said it expects a decline in video subscribers in 2019 consistent with the pace of decrease in the third quarter of 2018.

AT&T lost more satellite TV customers than Wall Street expected in the third quarter, shedding a net 359,000 subscribers, as viewers move to services like Netflix (NFLX.O) and Hulu.

The company said it expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share to grow in low single digits, while analysts are expecting a 1.7 percent rise.