AT&T wireless business grows but premium TV subscribers decline

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) exceeded analyst expectations on Wednesday for net wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as it eked out some growth in a saturated market and continued to bundle media content from Time Warner into new wireless plans.

The AT&T logo is seen on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

But the telecoms giant lost more premium TV subscribers than the previous quarter as viewers moved to streaming services like Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

AT&T lost 778,000 premium TV subscribers, a category that includes DirecTV satellite and U-verse television customers, much more than the 544,000 lost in the first quarter. The company also lost 168,000 streaming DirecTV Now accounts.

Still, the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, added a net 72,000 phone subscribers, beating analyst estimates for 27,000, according to research firm FactSet.

Postpaid phone churn, or the rate of customer defections, was 0.86%, up from 0.82% in the previous year.

AT&T closed its $85-billion acquisition of media company Time Warner in June last year, creating a new business segment called WarnerMedia to house assets including the Turner TV networks and premium channel HBO.

The new WarnerMedia segment, which includes Turner and premium TV channel HBO, reported revenue of $8.4 billion, against analyst expectations for $8.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max is slated to launch in spring of 2020.

“Looking past the decline in paid cable TV subscribers, the outlook for AT&T remains upbeat as it steps up efforts to compete in the streaming space with the planned rollout of HBO Max this spring,” said Jesse Cohen, U.S. markets analyst at financial markets platform Investing.com.

AT&T has been focused on paying down its debt after the purchase of Time Warner, which pushed its net debt load to about $180 billion last year.

The company spent $6.8 billion on paying off the debt in the second quarter, and said it was on track to cut its net debt load to about $150 billion by the end of the year.

Total operating revenue in the second quarter rose 15.3% to $44.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $44.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to AT&T fell to $3.71 billion, or 51 cents per share, from $5.13 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, AT&T earned 89 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Shares of the company were down marginally at $31.93 in premarket trading.