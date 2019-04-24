Business News
April 24, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

AT&T posts surprise gain in quarterly wireless phone subscribers

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Wednesday posted a surprise gain in first quarter net wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as it rolled out a series of price-cut promotions for smartphones.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers added a net 80,000 phone subscribers, while analysts were expecting a loss of 44,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total revenue rose to $44.83 billion from $38.04 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $45.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below