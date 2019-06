FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia has dropped its plan for a three-tiered streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia may package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros TV shows and movies into one offering priced between $16 and $17 a month, the report said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.