Warner Bros Games delays new Harry Potter game until 2022

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros Games said on Wednesday it has pushed back the release of its upcoming Harry Potter role-playing videogame, “Hogwarts Legacy,” by a year to 2022.

The game, announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 live-stream event last year, is being developed by “Disney Infinity” developer Avalanche and will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

"We are giving the game the time it needs," the game developer said in a tweet. (bit.ly/2LNM8dX)

The game will launch on PC, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox Series S, Series X and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.