October 31, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Veritas Capital, Elliott close to deal to buy Athenahealth: source

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ptivate equity firm Veritas Capital has teamed up with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in a bid to buy U.S. healthcare software maker Athenahealth inc (ATHN.O), and is close to sealing an agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear how much the acquiring consortium was offering and how quickly a deal could be announced. Bloomberg News first reported that Veritas and Elliott were nearing a deal for Athenahealth.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Veritas and Athenahealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Elliott declined to comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

