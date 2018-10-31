Veritas Capital, Elliott close to deal to buy Athenahealth: source

(Reuters) - Ptivate equity firm Veritas Capital has teamed up with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in a bid to buy U.S. healthcare software maker Athenahealth inc (ATHN.O), and is close to sealing an agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear how much the acquiring consortium was offering and how quickly a deal could be announced. Bloomberg News first reported that Veritas and Elliott were nearing a deal for Athenahealth.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Veritas and Athenahealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Elliott declined to comment.