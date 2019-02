Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Tour - Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - February 16, 2019 Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera celebrates after winning the men's 1500 metres and setting a new world indoor record Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera broke the long-standing world indoor 1,500 metres record when he clocked three minutes, 31.04 seconds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj set the previous record of 3:31.18 in 1997.