Bolt seeks quick fix for back issue with German doctor

(Reuters) - Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt believes his German doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt will fix the retiring world record holder's back problems in time for the August world championships in London.

Bolt will see his long-time physician after suffering a stiff back in the build-up to his 100 meters run at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday, a race he won in a modest 10.06 seconds.

"I am going to see my doctor now so I know he will fix every problem," Bolt told reporters. "Then all I need to do is train hard and get myself into some shape."

Bolt also went to Mueller-Wohlfahrt with a hamstring injury before winning three gold medals at the Rio Olympics last year.

The Jamaican is scheduled to feature in only one more event at next month's Diamond League meeting in Monaco ahead of the championships but is not worried about of lack of activity.

"I tell you guys year after year, one run doesn't really matter to me -- it always comes down to the championship," he added. "For me it is all about getting myself into great shape and that is the focus for me right now."

Bolt, who has eight Olympic golds and 13 world championship medals, is scheduled to retire after the world championships.