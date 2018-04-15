Hasay out of Boston Marathon with heel injury

(Reuters) - American Jordan Hasay, one of the top women’s challengers in Monday’s Boston Marathon, has withdrawn with a heel injury, officials said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Apr 17, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; General view of the pack of elite women near the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Hasay, third in the race last year, was advised by her doctor and team on Sunday that she needed more time to recover fully so there would be no long-term injury, the marathon said in a statement.

She had been running pain-free in recent weeks but an MRI scan revealed a stress reaction.

“Despite my team working around the clock to give me every chance to make the starting line, on this occasion it will not be possible,” the 26-year-old said.

Hasay, New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan and fellow Americans Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle had been expected to challenge Kenyan defending champion Edna Kiplagat to end the nation’s 33-year wait for a home winner in the women’s race.