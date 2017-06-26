Foot injury dents Muir hopes of doubling up in London

(Reuters) - British middle distance runner Laura Muir is expected to abandon her bid to double up at the world championships in London after a foot injury hampered her preparations for the August event.

Muir, who had planned to compete in both the 1,500 meters and 5,000m, is set to concentrate on the shorter distance after withdrawing from next weekend's British trials in Birmingham.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said that 24-year-old Scot had "a one percent" chance of doubling up in London.

"Her plan was to run at trials next weekend and with that not happening, that has changed things," Black told the Times newspaper.

"Laura had to have a period of time where she didn't run, that's over and she has now progressed her training up to almost normal level, so she has had to adapt."

Muir is one of Britain's leading medal prospects in London and was aiming to run in two events as she had at the European indoor championship in Belgrade earlier this year, where she won gold in the 1,500m and 3,000m.

She is not expected to make her next competitive appearance until the Anniversary Games in London on July 9.