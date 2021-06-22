Athletics-Bromell will head to Europe before Olympics

Jun 20, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; Micah Wiliams of Oregon and Trayvon Bromell run in a 100m semifinal during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - New American sprint king Trayvon Bromell will make a couple of stops in Europe before the Tokyo Olympics, his manager said on Monday.

“Trayvon will run two races in Europe before Tokyo. We are still working on the final details,” Ricky Simms said in an email.

The Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Bromell scorched to a 9.80 seconds victory in the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday in Eugene as he made a triumphant return five years after being wheeled out of the Rio Games with an injury that threatened his career.

He last ran in Europe in 2016, according to the Finnish statistical site Tilastopaja.eu.

Six times the 2016 indoor 60m world champion, Bromell has run under 10 seconds this year with a personal best of 9.77 seconds earlier this month earning him the world’s top time of 2021.