October 7, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Stunning Farah claims Chicago Marathon in European record

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mo Farah scored a stunning Chicago Marathon victory as he won in an unofficial two hours five minutes and 11 seconds in only his third race at the distance on Sunday.

Athletics - London Marathon - Mo Farah Press Conference - London, Britain - April 17, 2018 Mo Farah during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

After bidding his time for much of competition, the British four-time Olympic track champion surged to the lead in the final four miles and broke Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew to shatter the European marathon record of 2:05:48.

Geremew finished second in 2:05:24 with Japan’s Suguru Osako in a national record 2:05:50.

Former Farah training partner and defending champion Galen Rupp was fifth in 2:06:21.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
