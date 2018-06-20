Injured Coleman delays return until July

(Reuters) - World 100 meters silver medalist Christian Coleman will delay his return to competition until mid-July as he recovers from a hamstring injury, his manager said.

May 26, 2018; Eugene, OR, USA: Ronnie Baker (USA), left, defeats Christian Coleman (USA) to win the 100m during the 44th Prefontaine Classic in an IAAF Diamond League meet at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“He will run his first race in Rabat,” Emanuel Hudson said in a text message to Reuters.

The Moroccan Diamond League meeting is scheduled for July 13 with the men’s 100 meters the major men’s sprint event.

Hudson said Coleman, who has not raced since late May, also has withdrawn from announced races in Paris and Lausanne.

He had been scheduled to face Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut in a June 30 100m in Paris and meet fellow Americans Noah Lyles and Michael Norman in a high quality 200 meters in Lausanne on July 5.

The world indoor 60m record holder, Coleman is back training but will not run in the U.S. championships this week in Des Moines, Iowa.