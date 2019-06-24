France to try former IAAF chief Diack for corruption, money laundering: source

FILE PHOTO - President of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack answers a question at a news conference in Beijing, China in this August 20, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Jason Lee/files

PARIS (Reuters) - Former IAAF chief Lamine Diack and his son Papa Massata will be tried in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, a French judicial source said on Monday.

French prosecutors investigating Lamine Diack, 85, who is under house arrest in France, have described a web of corruption once rife in world athletics, including bribes paid to cover up athletes’ failed drug tests.

Both Lamine Diack and his son have denied wrongdoing.