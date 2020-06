FILE PHOTO: Former President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack, wearing a face mask, gestures as he arrives for his trial at the Paris courthouse, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes totaling 3.45 million euros ($3.87 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and let them continue competing.