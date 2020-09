Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels - King Baudouin stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 4, 2020 Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the Women's One Hour Final REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands smashed the world record for the women’s one hour race by more than a lap when she ran 18,930 metres during the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Ethiopian-born athlete, who won gold in the 1,500 and 10,000 metres at the world championships last year, ran 413 metres further than the previous record, set by Dire Tune in 2008.