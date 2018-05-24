Athletics: Gatlin out of Oregon meeting with hamstring injury

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - World champion Justin Gatlin will miss Saturday’s highly anticipated 100 meters showdown with silver medalist Christian Coleman because of a hamstring injury, Gatlin’s manager said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates after winning the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter race, at the Brazilian Jockey Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The 36-year-old American experienced tightness in his right hamstring during a 4x100 meters relay in Japan last weekend and while the leg was better, “the consensus was that Justin will not run at Pre,” Renaldo Nehemiah said in an email to Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting organizers.

He had been scheduled to meet world indoor 60 meters record holder Coleman, China’s world indoor silver medalist Su Bingtian, 2017 British Diamond League 100 meters winner CJ Ujah and American Ronnie Baker, the year’s fastest man at 9.97 seconds.

“He needs to be 100 percent coming into a race of that quality,” Nehemiah said.

Gatlin won his 100 meters race in Osaka last weekend in 10.06 seconds after finishing seventh in the rain at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting.

His next race, if the leg continues to improve, will be a 100m at Ostrava, Czech Republic on June 13, Nehemiah told Reuters.