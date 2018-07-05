Lyles storms to 200m victory as he ties year's best time

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - American Noah Lyles equaled the year’s best 200 meters time when he stormed home in 19.69 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

Athletics - Diamond League - Pontaise Stadium, Lausanne, Switzerland - July 5, 2018 Noah Lyles of the U.S. celebrates winning the Men's 200m REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lyles, running in his favorite event, charged past compatriot Michael Norman to remain unbeaten in the event this year.

The time tied his personal best and the world leading time, which he shares with South Africa’s Clarence Munyai.

“I’m a little disappointed in the time. I wanted to run faster and make that world lead my own,” Lyles, who also shares the yearly 100m lead, told reporters. “But I know I will be able to do it later in the season.”

Norman, the world indoor 400m record holder, took second in 19.88.

Another yearly best came in the men’s 5,000m where Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew won in 13:01.09 after Ethiopians Selemon Barega, who finished second, and Yomif Kejelcha became entangled.