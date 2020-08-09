Athletics: Kenya's Kipruto tests positive for coronavirus, out of Monaco meet

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 5, 2019 Gold medalist Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto on the podium REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

(Reuters) - Kenya’s Olympic and world 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the season-opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday, the 25-year-old has confirmed.

Kipruto, whose personal best is eight minutes 0.12 seconds, said he was in great shape ahead of the event and hoped to break the world record which is currently held by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen (7:53.63).

“Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities,” Kipruto said on Instagram.

“Unfortunately my COVID-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can’t be part of the Monaco Diamond League on Aug. 14.

“I don’t have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the world record. It has stayed too long outside Kenya.”

The Monaco Diamond League meeting will be followed by events in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be determined location in China.

Meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.