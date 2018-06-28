Athletics: Coleman and Lyles to meet in Rabat 100m showdown

(Reuters) - World silver medalist Christian Coleman will meet fellow Americans Noah Lyles and Ronnie Baker in the 100 meters at the Rabat Diamond League meeting next month, organizers said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 4, 2018 Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in the men's 60m REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The July 13 race will be the first since late May for Coleman, the indoor 60m world record holder who has been recovering from a hamstring injury.

Lyles, meanwhile, became the year’s fastest man when he defeated Baker in last weekend’s U.S. championships, running a lifetime best 9.88 seconds to Baker’s 9.90 seconds.

Lyles also is the year’s co-leader in the 200m with a top time of 19.69.

Baker twice beat Coleman in earlier Diamond League meetings.

The Rabat field also will include American Mike Rodgers, who ran 9.89 at the U.S. championships, South African Akani Simbine and Britain’s Reece Prescod.