Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Tokyo Marathon 2017 - Tokyo, Japan - 26/02/17 - Gold medalist Wilson Kipsang of Kenya poses on podium. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, winner of multiple marathon majors and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter account on Friday.

Under anti-doping regulations, athletes have to inform testing authorities of their whereabouts for a one hour window of every day and three failures — not being present at the said time within 12 months — leads to an automatic ban.

Kipsang, 37, is twice a winner of the London Marathon and has a personal best of two hours, 3 minutes, 13 seconds — making him the equal sixth-fastest man in history.