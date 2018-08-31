FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 31, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

American long jumper Lawson provisionally banned for doping

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 2, 2018 Jarrion Lawson of the U.S. in action during the Men's Long Jump Final REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Lawson, who won silver in the long jump at last year’s world athletics championships, had tested positive for steroid epitrenbolone, the AIU said.

“AIU confirms a provisional suspension against USA sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson for the presence of epitrenbolone, a violation of Article 2.1 of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules,” it said on Twitter.

It was not clear when the 24-year-old athlete tested positive for the substance. Lawson had finished just outside the medals, in fourth place, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The AIU, in charge of drugs testing in athletics, was set up a year ago as part of the world athletics body IAAF’s efforts to separate itself from anti-doping testing and corruption and rebuild athlete and fan confidence in the sport.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.