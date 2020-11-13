Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation: AIU

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Doha - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - May 3, 2019. Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates winning the men's 1500m. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya has been handed a two-year ban after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Manangoi was provisionally suspended in July for the violations and the AIU said his ban will come into effect “on the date of the third Whereabouts Failure” from Dec. 22 2019.

The ruling means “disqualification of all competitive results obtained by the athlete since 22 December 2019 with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points prizes and appearance money,” AIU said in the statement.

Manangoi joins a list of Kenyan athletes who have been sanctioned in recent years, including 2008 Olympic 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, former Boston and Chicago Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo and 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong.