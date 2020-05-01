U.S. sprinter Stevens provisionally suspended over whereabouts failure

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships – Women's 200 metres heats – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 8, 2017 – Deajah Stevens from the U.S. competes REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 metres final, has been provisionally suspended for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Stevens cumulated three whereabouts violations over a 12-month period, the AIU said in a statement.

The 24-year-old won the U.S. 200m title a year after finishing seventh in the Olympics final.

Her 23-year-old compatriot Gabrielle Thomas, twice a 200m winner at the Lausanne Diamond League, was also provisionally suspended for three whereabouts violations, the AIU said.

Kenyan Alex Korio Oliotiptip, who took part in last year’s INEOS 1:59 challenge which saw compatriot Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, was also suspended for three whereabouts violations.

All three athletes could face a two-year ban.

Mikel Kiprotich Mutai of Kenya, who won the Hong Kong marathon in 2016, was provisionally suspended for failing a test for the banned substance norandrosterone, the AIU added.