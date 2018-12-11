Athletics: Minsk to host Europe v U.S. clash next year

(Reuters) - Europe will take on the United States in a Ryder Cup-style track and field clash in Minsk next year, European Athletics announced on Tuesday.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 9-10, will serve as a warm-up for athletes to prepare for the World Championships starting in Doha on Sept. 28.

“We are proud to announce there will be a match for the first time since the 1960s,” European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen said in a statement.

“We are going to include every track discipline up to the 3,000m for men and women (excluding 4x400m). We will have all the throws, jumps and a 4x100m relay.”

Four athletes from each team will also compete in mixed medley relays, with the 4x400m event set to make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The event will take place in the newly renovated Dinamo Stadium, which has the capacity to hold 22,000 spectators.