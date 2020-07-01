Lavillenie to miss Diamond League's Zurich leg with fractured thumb

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's Pole Vault Qualification - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 France's Renaud Lavillenie reacts REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/Files

(Reuters) - French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie will miss this month’s Zurich Diamond League event after breaking his thumb during training.

“I underwent tests that showed a fractured thumb, I will undergo surgery tomorrow,” the 2012 Olympic champion wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding he would be back at the end of August.

Lavillenie, who held the world record until it was beaten by Sweden’s Armand Duplantis last February, was scheduled to take part in the Zurich meeting on July 9.