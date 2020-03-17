European chief Hansen suffers stroke

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - European championships - Amsterdam - 5/7/16 Svein Arne Hansen, President of the European Athletic Association, speaks next to TV host Jeroen Stomphorst during the official opening ceremony of the European Athletics Championships 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

(Reuters) - European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen has suffered a serious stroke and is recovering in hospital, federation chief executive Christian Milz said on Tuesday.

“Doctors have not yet given a detailed prognosis about his recovery, but it is expected that he will remain in the hospital for at least one week and then undergo a significant period of rehabilitation,” Milz said in a statement.

Norwegian Hansen, 73, suffered the stroke while at home on Sunday, the statement added.

He was tested for the presence of Covid-19 and tests were negative.

Long active in athletics, Hansen is also a member of the World Athletics Council.

The European Athletics Executive Board will meet by conference call early next week to discuss the sharing of Hansen’s duties during his period of incapacity, the statement said.