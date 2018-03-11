Athletics: U.S. student Norman breaks world indoor 400m record

(Reuters) - American Michael Norman broke the world indoor 400 meters record when he clocked 44.52 second at the U.S. collegiate championships in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 9, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Michael Norman of Southern California wins 400m heat in 45.56 for the top qualifying time during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the McFerrin Athletic Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Southern California sprinter, running just his third indoor 400m final, took 0.05 seconds off the previous record of Kerron Clement at the 2005 U.S. collegiate championships.

Norman, 20, was fifth in the 200m at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and went on to win the world junior championships 200m later that year.