May 31, 2018 / 3:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Athletics: CAS decision imminent on Jamaica's Carter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Usain Bolt and his former Jamaica team mates are set to learn whether their 4x100 meters relay gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Olympics will be restored, with a ruling over the Nesta Carter doping case expected to land on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Western Championships Track Meet - men's 4 x 100 meters relay - Montego Bay, Jamaica - 11/2/17 - Jamaica's Nesta Carter after competing. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy/File Photo

Carter retroactively tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at Beijing and was stripped of the gold along with Bolt, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater and Dwight Thomas.

Carter appeared at the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport in November to appeal against the sanction and the tribunal’s Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said a decision was imminent.

“I am confident that the Carter case can be finalised on or before Thursday this week,” Reeb told the Inside the Games website.

The Jamaican team were ordered by the International Olympic Committee to return their medals in Jan. 2017.

Carter, the first-leg relay specialist, has been a vital member of Jamaica’s dominant squad, helping the Caribbeans win golds at the 2012 London Olympics and three successive world championships from 2011-15.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Ian Ransom

