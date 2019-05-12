Brazil stun U.S. in 4x100m final on day of upsets at IAAF World Relays

Brazilian men's relay team celebrates after winning the 4x100 meters relay final at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 12, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Paulo Andre Camilo de Oliveira powered Brazil to victory in the men’s 4x100m event at the IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday as they finished ahead of a strong United States quartet and world champions Britain.

Brazil clocked 38.05 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of U.S., who had Justin Gatlin in their ranks, in what was the smallest ever margin of victory in the competition.

Two hundredths of a second also separated the top two teams in the women’s 4x100m event, with the U.S. edging out Jamaica to qualify for the World Championships in Doha later this year.

The U.S. men went slower in the 4x200m final than they did in the heats earlier on Sunday, but still proved too good for their rivals to finish first in one minute and 20.12 seconds on a cold evening at the Yokohama International Stadium.

Poor baton exchanges cost pre-meeting favourites U.S. and Jamaica in the women’s 4x200m, allowing France to claim victory in one minute and 32.16 seconds with China finishing second while setting an Asian record of 1:32.76.

Machel Cedenio helped Trinidad and Tobago win the men’s 4x400m event in 3:00.81 seconds, narrowly in front of the U.S. who were later disqualified. Jamaica were elevated to second.

European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic steered Poland to a surprise win in the women’s race ahead of the U.S., who missed the chance to make it four victories in the 4x400m event in as many editions of the World Relays.

The team of My’Lik Kerley, Joanna Atkins, Jasmine Blocker and Dontavius Wright gave the U.S. victory in the mixed 4x400m race, finishing ahead of Canada and Kenya.

The U.S. finished on top of the overall standings with 54 points. Jamaica were behind them with 27, the same as Japan.