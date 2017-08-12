FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
German Vetter wins javelin, Rohler misses out on medals
August 12, 2017 / 8:59 PM / a day ago

German Vetter wins javelin, Rohler misses out on medals

Brian Homewood

1 Min Read

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Javelin Throw Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 12, 2017. Johannes Vetter of Germany celebrates after winning gold.Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany's Johannes Vetter won the javelin at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday as his great rival and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler missed out on the podium.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Vetter's opening throw of 89.89 meters was enough to win the gold and the 24-year-old was overcome with emotion after clinching the title, mopping his tears on a German flag.

Czech Republic pair Jakub Vadlejch and Petr Frydrych threw personal bests of 89.73 and 88.32 respectively to take silver and bronze.

Rohler, who like Vetter has thrown over 90 meters this season, was beaten into fourth with 88.26.

Editing by Ed Osmond

