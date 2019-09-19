Athletics: Kenyans pull out of worlds after failing to take tests

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Jackline Wambui, who won the 800 metres at the Kenyan trials, and Linda Kageha, who was in the mixed relay team, have withdrawn from the world championships after failing to take mandatory testosterone level tests, an Athletics Kenya (AK) official said on Thursday.

AK Vice President in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii said Wambui and Kageha had declined the mandatory test and withdrew from the global showpiece event in Doha.

“The IAAF has set tough conditions on gender and doping and we must comply. If an athlete fails to take the tests, they are definitely out of the (world) championships,” Mutwii told Reuters.

“Wambui and Kageha declined the test on testosterone levels. They had no choice but to withdraw,” said Mutwii.

Wambui’s withdrawal left 2013 world champion Eunice Sum as Kenya’s only entrant in the women’s 800m event.

Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiyu, who finished first and second in the 5,000 metres at the Kenyan trials, are awaiting clearance to run in the world championships after not meeting Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) criteria for three out-ofcompetition and one in-competition doping tests, Mutwii said.

“We have, however, entered them pending clearance from AIU. We expect a response from AIU by Monday next week,” the official added.

Nicholas Kibet and Jacob Krop, who finished third and fourth at the trials, have been entered.

“We have entered Krop so that we have two athletes in case AIU fails to clear Kibet and Simiyu,” Mutwii said.

Reigning men’s 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi pulled out of the Doha event this week due to an ankle injury.

The world championships run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.