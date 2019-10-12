Factbox on Eliud Kipchoge

VIENNA (Reuters) - Factbox on Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge who on Saturday became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.
*Born Nov. 5, 1984 in Kapsisiywa, Nandi District of Kenya.
*He met his trainer Patrick Sang, a former Olympic medalist in the steeplechase, in 2001 at the age of 16.
*In 2002, he finished fifth in the World Cross Country Championships individual junior race in Dublin and was part of the Kenyan team that won gold.
*Set a world junior record in 5,000 meters at the 2003 Bislett Games.
*Kipchoge won a flurry of medals over 5,000m — gold at the 2003 world championships in Paris, bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics, silver at the 2007 world championships in Osaka and silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
*Made his half-marathon debut at the 2012 Lille Half Marathon, where he came third. His time of 59:25 was the second fastest half-marathon debut behind Moses Mosop’s 59:20 in Milan in 2010.
*Opened the 2013 season with a win at the Barcelona Half Marathon before making a smooth transition to full marathons by taking the Hamburg title in April.
*Raced in the 2013 Berlin Marathon and finished second in 2:04:05, then the fifth-fastest time in history, in his second marathon.
*Won the Berlin title in 2015 even though the insoles of his shoes came loose, causing blistered feet.
*Won back-to-back London Marathon titles in 2015 and 2016. His 2016 run broke the course record and was the second-fastest marathon time in history.
*Won the marathon gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in a time of 2:08:44.
*In May 2017, Kipchoge attempted the first sub-two-hour assisted marathon on the Monza Formula One racetrack near in Italy. He finished in 2:00:25, a run not recognized by the IAAF.
*Won the 2017 Berlin Marathon in rainy conditions, ahead of debutant Guye Adola.
*Won the 2018 London Marathon against a field that included four-times Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah and three-times Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele.
*Set a world record for the marathon of 2:01:39 in retaining his Berlin title in Sept. 2018
*Won his fourth London Marathon in 2019 in a time of 2:02:37, the second fastest marathon of all time.
*Ran a marathon in 1:59.40 seconds in Vienna, breaking the two-hour barrier. Was assisted by an electric pacecar and 41 pacemakers, who ran in seven-man teams. As in Monza, the mark was not recognized by the sport’s governing IAAF.
Reporting by Brian Homewood and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Ken Ferris