Factbox: Reaction to Kipchoge's sub two-hour marathon

(Reuters) - Reaction after Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, celebrates after a successful attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

OLYMPIC CHAMPION AND WORLD RECORD HOLDER KIPCHOGE

“Today we went to the Moon and came back to earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to all who gave me the opportunity. Asante.”

PATRICK SANG, KIPCHOGE’S COACH

“He has inspired all of us that we can stretch our limits in our lives. You have made history.

“Everything went perfectly right. For the sport, it challenges other young athletes. For humanity, whatever level you are in you can move yourself to another level.”

TEAM INEOS TEAM PRINCIPAL DAVE BRAILSFORD

“Eliud is a once in a generation athlete and if anybody deserves to break the two-hour barrier it is him. It was an incredible performance and a privilege to be here.

“It was a great lesson in a very evenly paced run. He was very calm and conservative and the pacemakers took Eliud to the last kilometer for him to bring it home.”

TEAM INEOS OWNER JIM RATCLIFFE

“That last kilometer where he actually accelerated and came through on his own was just superhuman. I can’t believe he did it.”

KENYA’S FIVE-TIME OLYMPIAN BERNARD LAGAT

“Eliud told the world that if you set your mind to something nothing is impossible.”