Athletics: Weir to enter London Marathon for 20th consecutive year

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - London Marathon - Wheelchair and World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup Photocall - London, Britain - April 20, 2018 Great Britain's David Weir poses for a photograph Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Six-times Paralympic champion David Weir will compete in the London Marathon wheelchair race for a 20th consecutive year in April, the organizers said on Thursday.

Weir, who has won the London event on eight occasions, made his first London Marathon appearance in 2000, when he finished fifth at the age of 19.

“Every year I say to myself that even if I only do one race, it has got to be the London Marathon. It is such a special event for me,” the 39-year-old Briton said in a statement.

“It’s amazing to be getting ready for my 20th race. It has been an incredible journey from my first London Marathon back in 2000 and I feel very proud that I have not missed a single race since that very first one,” the reigning champion added.

In the women’s wheelchair race, Madison De Rozario will return to defend her title on April 28.

The 25-year-old Australian won last year’s race only a week after her triumph at the Commonwealth Games.