London Marathon runner dies in hospital : organizers

LONDON (Reuters) - A 29-year-old chef who collapsed while running in Sunday’s London Marathon has died in hospital, event organizers said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 22, 2018 General view during the London Marathon REUTERS/Paul Childs

Matt Campbell went down 22.5 miles into the race and was treated by doctors before being rushed to hospital.

Campbell, who completed the Manchester Marathon this month in under three hours, was running in memory of his father Martin who died two years ago.

“Everyone involved in the organization of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends,” organizers said in a statement.

“The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.”

Campbell last year reached the semi-finals of the BBC television show “Masterchef: The Professionals”.